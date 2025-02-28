MRF Ltd slips for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 104650, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104650, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.MRF Ltd has lost around 6.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4549 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6657 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

