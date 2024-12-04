Apollo Tyres Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 530.65, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.7% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% jump in NIFTY and a 32.62% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 530.65, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has risen around 9.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23752.4, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 528.8, up 2.63% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 15.7% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% jump in NIFTY and a 32.62% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

