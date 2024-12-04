Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 0.04%, up for five straight sessions

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 926.15, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.62% in last one year as compared to a 17.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 926.15, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24439.9. The Sensex is at 80883.01, up 0.05%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9246.25, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 935.6, up 0.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

