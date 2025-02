Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 96.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.37% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 96.63% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 81.37% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.191.0215.7981.370.041.190.041.190.030.89

