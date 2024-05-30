XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 68.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.20% to Rs 50.42 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech declined 68.44% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 50.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 217.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News