SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.73% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.125.61 9 21.0816.56 27 OPM %-0.166.24 -3.324.59 - PBDT-0.150.23 PL 0.310.52 -40 PBT-0.180.19 PL 0.180.35 -49 NP0.200.15 33 0.650.44 48

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

