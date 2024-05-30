SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.73% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



