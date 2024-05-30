Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.26% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1244.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales341.18275.92 24 1244.531109.98 12 OPM %71.408.40 -25.778.81 - PBDT63.6820.97 204 112.1166.25 69 PBT22.4318.68 20 63.2856.51 12 NP23.66-31.93 LP 52.5322.14 137

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons standalone net profit declines 99.65% in the March 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the December 2023 quarter

B.L.Kashyap soars after bagging Rs 208-crore order from Manyata Promoters

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons wins order of Rs 208 cr

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story