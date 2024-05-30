Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 341.18 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.26% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1244.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News