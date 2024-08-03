Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Satchmo Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Satchmo Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 84.95% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of Satchmo Holdings declined 7.56% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.95% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.8312.16 -85 OPM %-213.11-263.32 -PBDT-3.1231.98 PL PBT-3.1531.96 PL NP29.3531.75 -8

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

