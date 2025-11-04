State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 6.85% to Rs 21137.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19782.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121044.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.128040.50121044.6843.5648.1925630.0727474.3125630.0727474.3121137.3319782.76

