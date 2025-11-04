Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.85% in the September 2025 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 6.85% to Rs 21137.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19782.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121044.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income128040.50121044.68 6 OPM %43.5648.19 -PBDT25630.0727474.31 -7 PBT25630.0727474.31 -7 NP21137.3319782.76 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India unveils the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line

Asian Energy Services JV wins Rs 459 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story