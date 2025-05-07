Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.35% to Rs 140.94 crore

Net profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt declined 3.83% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.35% to Rs 140.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.72% to Rs 175.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 486.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

140.9493.74486.86306.6471.7088.1680.5383.1651.3752.76237.64174.6951.3752.76237.64174.6937.3938.88175.80129.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News