Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 644.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.79% to Rs 3494.02 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 644.33% to Rs 160.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.79% to Rs 3494.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2242.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 452.29% to Rs 551.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 13820.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11575.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

