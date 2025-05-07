eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.34% to Rs 146.88 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 13.76% to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.34% to Rs 146.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.76% to Rs 84.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 519.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

146.8899.69519.39373.1223.6832.9923.8629.3637.2734.95131.22113.4731.2129.37107.4092.6623.8921.0084.6475.06

