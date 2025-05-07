Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 15.01 crore

Net loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.27% to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 35.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.0112.65 19 35.0731.85 10 OPM %-94.2743.56 -20.1674.10 - PBDT-14.545.45 PL 6.0722.66 -73 PBT-14.555.45 PL 6.0422.63 -73 NP-10.970.09 PL 4.3016.71 -74

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

