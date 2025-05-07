Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 63.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 63.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 67.69% to Rs 7.60 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 63.81% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.69% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 39.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.6023.52 -68 39.3243.40 -9 OPM %25.1319.30 -0.36-7.60 - PBDT1.964.46 -56 2.60-2.86 LP PBT1.924.41 -56 2.44-3.04 LP NP1.694.67 -64 1.92-3.30 LP

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

