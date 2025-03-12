Paradeep Phosphates shuts Goa plants due to compressor breakdown

Paradeep Phosphates announced that it has shut down the Ammonia and Urea Plants at Goa due to a breakdown of the synthesis gas compressor in the ammonia plant.

The company will inform once it resumes production.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in the manufacture of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), complex fertilizers of NPK grades, and zypmite (a gypsum-based product), having its manufacturing facilities at the port town of Paradeep, District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, and at Zuari Nagar, Goa. The company is also involved in the trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phosphogypsum, micronutrients, and other materials. The company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.

On a consolidated basis, Paradeep Phosphatess net profit declined 30.25% to Rs 158.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 227.63 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.79% to Rs 4,104.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates shed 0.32% to Rs 91.05 on the BSE.

