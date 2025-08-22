Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aug 22 2025
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 2,22,439 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,07,42,218 consisting of 50,03,71,109 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,11,87,096 consisting of 50,05,93,548 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Aug 22 2025

