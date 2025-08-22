Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 2,22,439 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,07,42,218 consisting of 50,03,71,109 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,11,87,096 consisting of 50,05,93,548 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

