Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 22.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 421.39 croreNet profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 22.94% to Rs 181.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 421.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 333.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales421.39333.58 26 OPM %83.8583.18 -PBDT239.57192.20 25 PBT236.73189.56 25 NP181.97148.02 23
