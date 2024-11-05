Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 22.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 421.39 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 22.94% to Rs 181.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 421.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 333.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.421.39333.5883.8583.18239.57192.20236.73189.56181.97148.02

