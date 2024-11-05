Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 68.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 77.38 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 68.19% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.3854.72 41 OPM %13.6919.66 -PBDT6.0310.67 -43 PBT5.5610.01 -44 NP4.5914.43 -68

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

