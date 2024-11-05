Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 68.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 77.38 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 68.19% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.3854.7213.6919.666.0310.675.5610.014.5914.43

