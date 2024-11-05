Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 131.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Margo Finance rose 131.58% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.750.4486.6765.910.650.290.650.290.440.19

