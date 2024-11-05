Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 29.86 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 2.00% to Rs 88.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.8624.39 22 OPM %70.2653.63 -PBDT22.4314.52 54 PBT21.6813.79 57 NP88.9090.71 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News