Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 29.86 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 2.00% to Rs 88.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

