Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 75.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 50.84% to Rs 2756.83 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 75.76% to Rs 585.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.84% to Rs 2756.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1827.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2756.831827.70 51 OPM %18.529.66 -PBDT763.84426.83 79 PBT740.49406.64 82 NP585.08332.88 76

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

