Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 337.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 916.50 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 337.20% to Rs 177.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 916.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 928.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.916.50928.138.867.5769.5271.4534.4036.50177.6840.64

