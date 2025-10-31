Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 544.04 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 24.50% to Rs 226.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 544.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 421.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.544.04421.3983.2383.85297.46239.57294.26236.73226.55181.97

