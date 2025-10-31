Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 91.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 6528.57 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 91.27% to Rs 240.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 6528.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4929.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6528.574929.938.608.89447.90305.26321.59188.02240.05125.50

