Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 91.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 6528.57 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 91.27% to Rs 240.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 6528.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4929.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6528.574929.93 32 OPM %8.608.89 -PBDT447.90305.26 47 PBT321.59188.02 71 NP240.05125.50 91

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

