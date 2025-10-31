Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 7.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 40138.70 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 7.95% to Rs 3349.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 40138.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35586.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40138.7035586.5012.6714.056042.306526.304339.305140.603349.003102.50

