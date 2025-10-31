Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 16.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 730.60 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 16.41% to Rs 150.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 730.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.730.60660.2030.6730.67244.10218.40203.60183.10150.40129.20

