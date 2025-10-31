Sammaan Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 308.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 2250.60 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital reported to Rs 308.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2760.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 2250.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2422.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2250.602422.4976.53-100.28446.27-3665.17425.03-3684.95308.47-2760.72

