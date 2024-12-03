Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 405.24 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences rose 53.36% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 405.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.405.24365.1725.9229.29122.80103.4087.9962.6471.9146.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News