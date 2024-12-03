Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 405.24 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences rose 53.36% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 405.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales405.24365.17 11 OPM %25.9229.29 -PBDT122.80103.40 19 PBT87.9962.64 40 NP71.9146.89 53

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

