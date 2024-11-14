Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Archidply Decor rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.1013.005.606.000.690.630.230.340.260.22

