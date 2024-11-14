Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Archidply Decor rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.1013.00 8 OPM %5.606.00 -PBDT0.690.63 10 PBT0.230.34 -32 NP0.260.22 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: India's exports up 17.25% at $39.2 bn in October, shows govt data

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Festive sales boost e-commerce to $14 bn GMV as tier-II+ cities lead growth

Rapido reports 2.5x increase in gross order value to Rs 2,461 cr in Q2FY25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story