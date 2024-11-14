Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Archidply Decor rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.1013.00 8 OPM %5.606.00 -PBDT0.690.63 10 PBT0.230.34 -32 NP0.260.22 18
