Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 26.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.96% to Rs 599.71 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 26.62% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 599.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 495.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.599.71495.8112.3712.6370.8551.9764.5246.2854.2742.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News