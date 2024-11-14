Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 26.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales rise 20.96% to Rs 599.71 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 26.62% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 599.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 495.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales599.71495.81 21 OPM %12.3712.63 -PBDT70.8551.97 36 PBT64.5246.28 39 NP54.2742.86 27

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

