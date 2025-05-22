Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Archidply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 161.81 crore

Net loss of Archidply Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 555.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales161.81121.39 33 555.91435.67 28 OPM %5.465.05 -3.944.96 - PBDT4.394.83 -9 5.6816.78 -66 PBT0.773.16 -76 -7.7112.32 PL NP-0.100.43 PL -7.367.10 PL

