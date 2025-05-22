Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 308.33% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 308.33% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 416.67% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.450.60 308 3.100.60 417 OPM %2.866.67 -1.29-5.00 - PBDT0.080.05 60 0.05-0.02 LP PBT0.070.01 600 0.01-0.06 LP NP0.070.01 600 0.01-0.06 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

