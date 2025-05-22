Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 1.41% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.68% to Rs 72.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 1435.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1567.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

