Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 1.41% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.68% to Rs 72.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 1435.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1567.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales374.51396.54 -6 1435.771567.04 -8 OPM %12.8013.00 -9.1415.72 - PBDT49.4958.63 -16 147.11255.19 -42 PBT29.7140.38 -26 69.69182.30 -62 NP29.3929.81 -1 72.11135.24 -47

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

