Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.11% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.53% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

