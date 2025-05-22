Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.15% to Rs 198.13 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 44.22% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 208.70% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 666.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 669.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

198.13206.70666.61669.504.385.704.213.139.0512.0426.3022.563.566.543.771.142.754.932.840.92

