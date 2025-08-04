ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 67.34 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 44.04% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.3459.939.619.666.315.124.923.753.992.77

