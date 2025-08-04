Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1869.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 182.99 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 1869.23% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 182.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.182.99162.18-4.92-11.2516.256.9011.770.5410.240.52

