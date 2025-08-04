Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 40.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 1056.78 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 40.78% to Rs 178.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 1056.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 838.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1056.78838.8920.7419.20256.31185.92240.59171.06178.34126.68

