Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 526.83 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 66.53% to Rs 65.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 526.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 543.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.526.83543.1612.9010.4666.5155.7357.3346.9265.6339.41

