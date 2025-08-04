Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 64.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 108.86 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 64.12% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.108.86132.906.066.842.525.061.444.061.083.01

