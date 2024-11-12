Arco Leasing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Arco Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %50.0025.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News