Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 324.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 74.00 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 324.72% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.0059.266.314.495.102.163.830.973.780.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News