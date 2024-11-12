Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 182.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 238.59% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 182.02% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 238.59% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.228.63 239 OPM %54.2460.02 -PBDT15.685.20 202 PBT15.134.72 221 NP12.554.45 182

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

