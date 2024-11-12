Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 182.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 238.59% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 182.02% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 238.59% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.228.6354.2460.0215.685.2015.134.7212.554.45

