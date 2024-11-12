Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 446.87 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 6.59% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 446.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 412.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales446.87412.52 8 OPM %10.959.95 -PBDT43.2037.69 15 PBT34.2033.42 2 NP26.5124.87 7

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

