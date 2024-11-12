Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 446.87 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 6.59% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 446.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 412.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.446.87412.5210.959.9543.2037.6934.2033.4226.5124.87

