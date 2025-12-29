Muthoot Microfin's AUM crosses Rs 13,000 crore-mark

Muthoot Microfin said that its individual loan portfolio AUM has crossed Rs 1000 crore-mark, while the company's overall AUM has surpassed Rs 13,000 crore-level.

The company stated that the growth in the individual loan portfolio has been supported by disciplined underwriting, focused execution at the ground level, and a sustained emphasis on portfolio quality, complementing its core microfinance operations.

As on 30 September 2025, the company had 3.36 million active customers served through a network of 1,718 branches spread across 21 states and union territories and 392 districts, with a strong focus on rural and semi-urban markets.

Thomas Muthoot, chairman and non-executive director, Muthoot Microfin, said: These achievements mark an important milestone in our growth journey.

While microfinance remains the foundation of our business, our calibrated expansion into individual lending is aimed at building a more resilient and balanced portfolio. Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue) and is one of the leading listed MFIs in India. It provides financial assistance through micro loans such as income generating loans to women engaged in small businesses. The companys standalone net profit declined 50.5% to Rs 30.52 crore on 12.9% fall in total income to Rs 577.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. The scrip fell 1.64% to currently trade at Rs 170.85 on the BSE.