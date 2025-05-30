Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 697.73% to Rs 7.02 crore

Net loss of Arigato Universe reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 697.73% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.82% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.020.88 698 7.121.70 319 OPM %-5.13-5.68 --53.51-9.41 - PBDT-0.100.06 PL -3.300.28 PL PBT-0.100.06 PL -3.310.28 PL NP-0.100.05 PL -3.310.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 184.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story