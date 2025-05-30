Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 697.73% to Rs 7.02 crore

Net loss of Arigato Universe reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 697.73% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.82% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.020.887.121.70-5.13-5.68-53.51-9.41-0.100.06-3.300.28-0.100.06-3.310.28-0.100.05-3.310.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News