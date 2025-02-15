Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Arigato Universe reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.23 -100 OPM %0-17.39 -PBDT-3.290.07 PL PBT-3.290.07 PL NP-3.290.06 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

