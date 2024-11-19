Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 33.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 181.97% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 33.93% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.720.61 182 OPM %86.05303.28 -PBDT1.481.83 -19 PBT1.481.83 -19 NP1.111.68 -34
