Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 33.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 33.93% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.720.6186.05303.281.481.831.481.831.111.68

