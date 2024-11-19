Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 19.06 crore

Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 19.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.0617.43 9 OPM %3.781.09 -PBDT0.36-0.14 LP PBT0.04-0.51 LP NP0.03-0.42 LP

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

