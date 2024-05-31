Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 565.75% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.710.782.762.7273.2488.46229.3584.190.020.625.271.020.020.625.271.020.010.464.860.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News