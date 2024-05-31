Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 565.75% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.78 -9 2.762.72 1 OPM %73.2488.46 -229.3584.19 - PBDT0.020.62 -97 5.271.02 417 PBT0.020.62 -97 5.271.02 417 NP0.010.46 -98 4.860.73 566

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 21.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 170.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story